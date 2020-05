May 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* EMGALITY® SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN WORK PRODUCTIVITY AND HEALTH AND WELL-BEING BETWEEN ATTACKS IN PATIENTS WITH MIGRAINE AND A HISTORY OF PREVENTIVE TREATMENT FAILURE

* ELI LILLY AND CO - AMONG 462 PATIENTS RANDOMIZED TO EMGALITY OR PLACEBO, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN WORK PRODUCTIVITY