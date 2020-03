BRIEF-EMGS Initiates Transition To Low-Cost Set-Up

March 27 (Reuters) - Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA :

* EMGS INITIATES TRANSITION TO LOW-COST SET-UP

* HAS EXPERIENCED A RAPID DETERIORATION IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG FOR 2020

* HAS RESOLVED TO IMMEDIATELY START TRANSITION TO A LOW-COST SET-UP

* PURPOSE OF THIS LOW-COST SET-UP WILL BE TO PRESERVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY BY REDUCING CASH-BURN TO A MINIMUM, UNTIL COMPANY CAN BENEFIT FROM AND SCALE UP TO MEET AN EXPECTED FUTURE INCREASE IN OIL COMPANY INVESTMENTS

* TERMINATE ALL EMPLOYEES AND CONSULTANTS WITH EXCEPTION OF A SKELETON CREW WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO SERVICE MULTI-CLIENT LATE SALES AND CONSULTING MARKET AND FORM BASIS FOR A FUTURE SCALE-UP

* REDELIVER PETREL EXPLORER AT END OF CURRENT FIXED CHARTER PERIOD, AND COLD STACK ATLANTIC GUARDIAN AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE POSSIBLE

* WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER UNDER ALL COMPANY'S EXISTING AND ONGOING CUSTOMER CONTRACTS