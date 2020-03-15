BRIEF-Emirates Airline flights suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

March 15 (Reuters) - EMIRATES:

Flights have been suspended to the following destinations (as of 15 March 2020)

* Amman:From 17 March to 31 March

* Baghdad: From 17 March to 31 March

* Bangkok-Hong Kong: From 9 March – 31 March

* Basra: From 17 March to 31 March

* Beirut:From 17 March to 31 March

* Bologna: From 13 March – 03 April

* Casablanca:From 16 March - 31 March

* Dammam: From 09 March until further notice (except special flights from 12-15 March)

* Fort Lauderdale:13 to 31 March

* Guangzhou: From 05 February until further notice

* Jeddah: From 09 March until further notice (except special flights from 12-15 March)

* Istanbul (IST): From 17 March - 31 March

* Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March - 31 March

* Kuwait City:From 14 March to 31 March

* Larnaca: From 17 March- 31 March

* Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March- 31 March

* Medina: From 09 March until further notice (except special flights from 12-15 March)

* Milan: From 13 March – 03 April

* New York JFK – Milan: 11 March to 12 April

* New York EWR – Athens: 13 March to 12 April

* Peshawar: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

* Porto: From 17 March- 31 March

* Riyadh: From 09 March until 31 March (except special flights from 12-15 March)

* Rome: From 14 March – 03 April

* Shanghai: From 05 February until further notice

* Sialkot: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

* Taipei: From 16 March until further notice

* Tehran: From 26 February until further notice

* Venice:From 12 March - 03 April

* Warsaw: From 15 March - 28 March Source: (bit.ly/2Ql8YsO) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)