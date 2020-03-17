BRIEF-Emirates Airline flights suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - EMIRATES:

Flights have been suspended to the following destinations (as of March 17)

* Algiers: From 18 March - 31 March

* Amman: From 17 March - 31 March

* Baghdad: From 17 March - 31 March

* Bangkok- Hong Kong: From 9 March - 30 April

* Barcelona:From 20 March - 31 March

* Basra: From 17 March - 31 March

* Beirut: From 17 March - 31 March

* Bologna: From 13 March - 03 April

* Cairo: From 19 March – 31 March

* Casablanca: From 16 March - 31 March

* Dammam: From 09 March until further notice

* Fort Lauderdale: From 13 March - 30 April

* Guangzhou: From 05 February - 30 April

* Istanbul (IST): From 17 March - 31 March

* Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March - 31 March

* Jeddah: From 09 March until further notice

* Khartoum: From 18 March- 20 March

* Kuwait City: From 14 March - 31 March

* Larnaca: From 17 March - 30 April

* Madrid: From 18 March - 30 April

* Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March - 30 April

* Mexico City (via Barcelona):From 20 March - 30 April

* Medina: From 09 March until further notice

* Milan: From 13 March - 30 April

* New York JFK – Milan: From 11 March - 12 April

* New York EWR – Athens: From 13 March - 12 April

* Peshawar: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

* Porto: From 17 March - 31 March

* Riyadh: From 09 March - 31 March

* Rome: From 14 March - 30 April

* Shanghai: From 05 February -30 April

* Sialkot: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

* Taipei: From 16 March - 30 April

* Tehran: From 26 February until further notice

* Tunis: From 18 March- 04 April

* Venice: From 12 March - 03 April

* Warsaw: From 15 March – 30 April

Source: (bit.ly/2Ql8YsO) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)