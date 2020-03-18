BRIEF-Emirates Airline flights suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

March 18 (Reuters) - EMIRATES:

Flights have been suspended to the following destinations (as of March 18) Africa:

* Abidjan (via Accra): From 20 March – 20 May

* Accra: From 20 March – 20 May

* Algiers: From 18 March - 31 March

* Cairo: From 19 March – 31 March

* Casablanca: From 16 March - 31 March

* Khartoum: From 18 March- 30 March

* Tunis: From 18 March- 20 May​ Americas:

* Fort Lauderdale: From 13 March - 20 May

* Mexico City (via Barcelona): From 20 March - 20 May

* New York JFK – Milan: From 11 March - 20 May

* New York EWR – Athens: From 13 March - 20 May Asia:

* Peshawar: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

* Sialkot: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.

* Dubai- Colombo: From 19 March - 25 March. During this time, passengers can only travel from Colombo to Dubai as directed by Sri Lankan authorities. Europe:

* Barcelona:From 20 March – 18 May

* Bologna: From 13 March - 20 May

* Budapest: From 25 March- 20 May

* Istanbul (IST): From 17 March - 31 March

* Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March - 31 March

* Larnaca: From 17 March – 20 May

* Madrid:From 18 March - 20 May

* Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March - 20 May

* Milan: From 13 March - 20 May

* Porto: From 17 March - 19 May

* Rome: From 14 March - 20 May

* Venice: From 12 March - 20 May

* Warsaw: From 15 March - 20 May Far East:

* Bangkok- Hong Kong: From 9 March - 20 May

* Guangzhou: From 05 February - 30 April

* Shanghai: From 05 February -30 April

* Taipei: From 16 March - 20 May Gulf, Middle East:

* Amman: From 17 March - 31 March

* Baghdad: From 17 March - 31 March

* Basra: From 17 March - 31 March

* Beirut: From 17 March - 31 March

* Dammam: From 09 March until further notice

* Jeddah: From 09 March until further notice

* Kuwait City: From 14 March - 31 March

* Medina: From 09 March until further notice

* Riyadh: From 09 March - 31 March

* Tehran: From 26 February until further notice

Source: (bit.ly/2Ql8YsO) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)