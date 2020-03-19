BRIEF-Emirates Airline flights suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

March 19 (Reuters) - EMIRATES:
As of March 18, flights have been suspended to the following destinations Africa:
* Abidjan (via Accra): From 21 March – 20 May
* Accra: From 20 March – 21 May
* Algiers: From 18 March – 20 May
* Cairo: From 19 March – 31 March
* Casablanca: From 16 March - 31 March
* Conakry: From 22 March – 19 May
* Dakar (via Conakry): From 22 March – 19 May
* Khartoum: From 18 March- 30 March
* Tunis: From 18 March- 20 May Americas:
* Fort Lauderdale: From 13 March - 19 May
* Mexico City (via Barcelona): From 20 March - 20 May
* New York JFK – Milan: From 11 March - 20 May
* New York EWR – Athens: From 13 March - 20 May
* Rio de Janeiro: From 25 March- 20 May
* Santiago (via Rio de Janeiro): From 25 March- 20 May Asia:
* Peshawar: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.
* Sialkot: From 15 March to 31 March, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore. Affected customers will need to make their own way to rerouted airports and will receive an email with their rebooking details.
* Dubai- Colombo: From 19 March - 25 March. During this time, passengers can only travel from Colombo to Dubai as directed by Sri Lankan authorities. Europe:
* Barcelona: From 20 March - 20 May
* Bologna: From 13 March - 20 May
* Budapest: From 25 March- 20 May
* Geneva: From 27 March- 20 May
* Istanbul (IST): From 17 March - 31 March
* Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March - 31 March
* Larnaca: From 17 March – 20 May
* Lisbon: From 19 March – 15 April
* Madrid: From 18 March - 20 May
* Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March - 20 May
* Milan: From 13 March - 20 May
* Porto: From 17 March - 19 May
* Rome: From 14 March - 20 May
* Venice: From 12 March - 20 May
* Warsaw: From 15 March - 20 May Far East:
* Bangkok- Hong Kong: From 9 March - 20 May
* Guangzhou: From 05 February - 30 April
* Shanghai: From 05 February -30 April
* Taipei: From 16 March - 20 May Gulf, Middle East:
* Amman: From 17 March - 31 March
* Baghdad: From 17 March - 31 March
* Basra: From 17 March - 31 March
* Beirut: From 17 March - 31 March
* Dammam: From 09 March until further notice
* Jeddah: From 09 March until further notice
* Kuwait City: From 14 March - 31 March
* Medina: From 09 March until further notice
* Riyadh: From 09 March - 31 March
* Tehran: From 26 February until further notice
Source: (bit.ly/2Ql8YsO) (Compiled by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)