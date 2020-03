BRIEF-Emirates Flights Suspended Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 15 (Reuters) - EMIRATES:

* EMIRATES FLIGHTS SUSPENDED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AMERICAS

* NEW YORK EWR – ATHENS: 13 MARCH TO 31 MARCH EUROPE

* VENICE: FROM 12 MARCH - 03 APRIL

* ROME: FROM 14 MARCH – 03 APRIL

* WARSAW: FROM 15 MARCH - 28 MARCH

* TURKEY (IST/SAW): FROM 17 MARCH - 31 MARCH FAR EAST

* SHANGHAI: FROM 05 FEBRUARY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* BANGKOK - HONG KONG: FROM 9 MARCH – 31 MARCH

* TAIPEI: FROM 16 MARCH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE GULF, MIDDLE EAST

* AMMAN: FROM 17 MARCH TO 31 MARCH

* KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA: FROM 09 MARCH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE (EXCEPT SPECIAL FLIGHTS FROM 12-15 MARCH) AFRICA CASABLANCA: FROM 16 MARCH - 31 MARCH Source: (bit.ly/2U6hblE)