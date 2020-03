BRIEF-Emirates Group Temporarily Suspends Passenger Operations By 25 March

March 22 (Reuters) - EMIRATES GROUP:

* BUSINESS RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* EMIRATES RETAINS CARGO OPERATIONS, BUT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS PASSENGER OPERATIONS BY 25 MARCH

* TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF BASIC SALARY FOR THE MAJORITY OF EMIRATES GROUP EMPLOYEES FOR THREE MONTHS RANGING FROM 25% TO 50%

* EMPLOYEES WILL CONTINUE TO BE PAID THEIR OTHER ALLOWANCES DURING THIS TIME

* JUNIOR LEVEL EMPLOYEES WILL BE EXEMPT FROM BASIC SALARY REDUCTION

* SAYS WILL NOT CUT JOBS

* DNATA SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES OPERATIONS, INCLUDING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF OPERATIONS AT SOME INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS WHERE DEMAND IS LOW

* PRESIDENTS OF EMIRATES AND DNATA WILL TAKE A 100% BASIC SALARY CUT FOR THREE MONTHS