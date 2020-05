May 19 (Reuters) - EMIRATES INSURANCE COMPANY:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 738,000 DIRHAMS VERSUS 63.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM 346.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 343.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* DURING Q1 OUR INSURANCE BUSINESS ONLY BEGAN TO FEEL IMPACT OF CRISIS TOWARDS LAST WEEKS OF MARCH

* EIC’S INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE TURNED NEGATIVE IN Q1

* OUR INVESTMENT BUSINESS FELT A MUCH STRONGER IMPACT WITH HUGE GLOBAL ASSET FALLS RECORDED AS AT MARCH 31