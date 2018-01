Jan 16 (Reuters) - EMIRATES ISLAMIC BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT ‍​702 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 105.6 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY NET FINANCING INCOME 1.59 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END DEC 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 41.8 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 2 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )