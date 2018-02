Feb 21 (Reuters) - EMIRATES NBD BANK:

* CONCLUDES FINANCING OF 1.30 BILLION DIRHAMS FOR UNITED ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY TOWARDS BUILDING WORK ON NAKHEEL’S DEIRA MALL PROJECT

* ACTED AS AGENT BANK, SECURITY AGENT AND MANDATED LEAD ARRANGER IN CLUB FINANCING ARRANGEMENT

* CLUB FINANCING ARRANGEMENT ALSO INCLUDES COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI AND ARAB BANK AS MANDATED LEAD ARRANGERS Source: (bit.ly/2Cz4CV1) Further company coverage: