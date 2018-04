BRIEF-Emirates NBD Q1 Profit Rises

April 18 (Reuters) - EMIRATES NBD BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.39 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.87 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL INCOME 4.10 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 3.62 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, LOANS STAND AT 311.4 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 5‍​ PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, DEPOSITS STAND AT 331.9 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 20.3 PERCENT, TIER 1 RATIO AT 19 PERCENT

* "GROWTH IN NON-OIL SECTOR WILL BE UNDERPINNED BY INVESTMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE AS COUNTRY PREPARES FOR EXPO 2020" Source: (bit.ly/2vpS2sU) Further company coverage: