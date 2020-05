May 22 (Reuters) -

* EMIRATES EXPECTS ALL ITS AIRCRAFT TO BE FLYING IN 2 YEARS - FT

* EMIRATES PLANS TO FULLY DEPLOY FLEET INCLUDING A380 SUPERJUMBO BY SUMMER OF 2022- FT

* EMIRATES’ TIM CLARK DISMISSED SUGGESTIONS THAT EMIRATES WOULD PERMANENTLY DECOMMISSION A LARGE PORTION OF ITS 115-STRONG A380 FLEET- FT Source: on.ft.com/2Xk0oNA