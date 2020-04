April 26 (Reuters) - EMIRATES :

* EMIRATES HAS RAMPED UP ITS CAPABILITY TO PROCESS REFUNDS

* IS GEARING UP TO HANDLE 150,000 PER MONTH, AND AIMS TO CLEAR ITS CURRENT BACKLOG BY EARLY AUGUST

* TIM CLARK, PRESIDENT EMIRATES AIRLINE SAID WE ARE DIPPING INTO OUR CASH RESERVES BY BEING PROACTIVE IN PROCESSING REFUNDS

* WE WOULD LIKE TO ASSURE OUR CUSTOMERS AND TRADE PARTNERS THAT WE WILL HONOUR REFUNDS

* ANNOUNCEMENTS WILL BE MADE WHENEVER WE ARE ABLE TO RESUME SERVICES Source:(bit.ly/2S62IWM)