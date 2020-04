April 1 (Reuters) -

* EMIRATES SAYS EMIRATES SKYCARGO DEPLOYS CAPACITY TO SUPPLY AND REPLENISH FOOD AND MEDICINES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EMIRATES SAYS SKYCARGO TRANSPORTED BETWEEN MID-JANUARY AND MID-MARCH MORE THAN 225,000 TONNES OF CARGO IN TOTAL OUT OF WHICH 55,000 TONNES WERE FOOD ITEMS INCLUDING FRUITS, VEGETABLES, MEAT AND SEAFOOD, AND MORE THAN 13,000 TONNES WERE PHARMACEUTICAL (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)