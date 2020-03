March 18 (Reuters) - EMIS Group PLC:

* FY REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT £26.8M VERSUS £27.7M

* FY MONITORING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF VIRUS ON UK HEALTHCARE MARKET AND OUR BUSINESS AS IT CHANGES DAILY.

* WORKING WITH NHS DIGITAL ON NEW CORONAVIRUS INSIGHTS

* HAVE RELEASED NEW CORONAVIRUS RELATED FUNCTIONALITY IN EMIS WEB AND OUR PRODUCT EMIS ANYWHERE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: