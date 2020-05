May 6 (Reuters) - EMIS Group PLC:

* EMIS GROUP PLC - TRADING FOR YEAR TO DATE IS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* EMIS GROUP PLC - THERE IS CURRENTLY NO INTENTION TO FURLOUGH ANY STAFF

* EMIS GROUP PLC - BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.