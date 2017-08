June 13 (Reuters) - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

* Says co, signs exclusive agreement with DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore) Pvt Ltd Source text: [Emkay Global Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated Jun 13, 2017, titled "Emkay Global and DBS Vickers sign an agreement for co-branding and distribution of Equity Research".] Further company coverage: