BRIEF-EML Payments Announces Trading Update And Guidance Suspension

March 19 (Reuters) - EML Payments Ltd:

* TRADING UPDATE AND GUIDANCE SUSPENSION

* TRADING FOR FIRST EIGHT MONTHS OF YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY HAS BEEN STRONG AND IN LINE WITH UPPER END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* MADE DECISION TO SUSPEND FORWARD EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* AS OF MID-MARCH GROUP HAS NOT EXPERIENCED MATERIALLY ADVERSE TRADING CONDITIONS

* GROSS DEBIT VOLUME OF $8.71B (+58% OVER PCP) FOR FIRST EIGHT MONTHS OF YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY

* REVENUE OF $79.6M (+25% OVER PCP) FOR FIRST EIGHT MONTHS OF YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY

* EBITDA OF $25.3M (+34% OVER PCP) FOR FIRST EIGHT MONTHS OF YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY

* HAS NO PLANS TO UNDERTAKE CAPITAL RAISE IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* LOWER CENTRAL BANK INTEREST RATES EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROSS PROFIT BY $0.6M THROUGH TO 30 JUNE 2020