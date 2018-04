April 26 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS:

* IN SALES AUCTION ON APRIL 26, BIDDERS OFFERED 169.6 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT FOR 17 PROPERTIES

* TOTAL APPRAISAL VALUE OF 17 PROPERTIES AT 147.8 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)