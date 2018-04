April 10 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS:

* Q1 2018 TOTAL SALES OF 1.05 BILLION LIRA WITH 983 UNITS

* Q1 2018 SALES OF 130.8 MILLION LIRA WITH 154 UNITS TO FOREIGN CITIZENS