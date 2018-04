April 27 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT OF ISTANBUL SISLI TESVIKIYE REVENUE SHARING MODEL PROJECT IN RETURN FOR LAND SALE

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CONTRACTOR ELTES INSAAT AND ISTLIFE YAPI IS ORTAKLIGI ON APRIL 27

* TENDER RESULTS: COMPANY’S SHARE IN TOTAL REVENUE: 705.5 MILLION LIRA

* TENDER RESULTS: ESTIMATED TOTAL SALES REVENUE IS AT 1.76 BILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)