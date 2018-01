Jan 11 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* SIGNS ANKARA CANKAYA ORAN REVENUE SHARING MODEL PROJECT IN RETURN FOR LAND SALE DEAL WITH YP INSAAT ON JAN. 10‍​

* ESTIMATED TOTAL SALES REVENUE WORTH 156.0 MILLION LIRA FOR AGREEMENT

* COMPANY'S SHARE IN TOTAL REVENUE WORTH 46.8 MILLION LIRA AND COMPANY REVENUE SHARE RATIO IS 30 PERCENT