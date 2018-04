April 4 (Reuters) - Emmerson PLC:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE RESOLVED THAT FINANCIAL YEAR END OF COMPANY BE MOVED FROM 31 ST MARCH TO 31 ST DECEMBER

* CHANGE IS WITH EFFECT IMMEDIATELY WITH COMPANY’S FINANCIAL YEAR END OF 31 ST MARCH 2018 BEING CHANGED TO 31 ST DECEMBER 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: