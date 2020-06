June 12 (Reuters) - Emmerson Resources Ltd:

* NT BULLION’S FUNDING PACKAGE DELAYED DUE TO COVID CONSTRAINTS AT FRANCIS CREEK IRON-ORE PROJECT

* AGREES TO SHORT DELAY REQUESTED BY NT BULLION IN COMPLETING $2M PLACEMENT IN ERM IN JULY

* PENALTY CLAUSES NOW APPLY WITH STRIKE PRICE OF PLACEMENT SHARES TO NT BULLION 10% HIGHER AT 15.4C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: