BRIEF-Emmi FY Net Profit Down At EUR 166 Million

March 2 (Reuters) - EMMI AG:

* INCREASED ITS SALES BY 1.1 % TO CHF 3,494 MILLION IN 2019

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) IMPROVED BY 0.5 % TO CHF 218 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT AT CHF 166 MILLION, 5.3 % BELOW ADJUSTED FIGURE FOR PREVIOUS YEAR

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 12.00

* IN BUSINESS DIVISION AMERICAS, DEMAND IN US AND MEXICO IS ALSO EXPECTED TO GROW IN 2020

* BRAZIL WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE SALES IN BUSINESS DIVISION AMERICAS IN 2020 BUT WILL ONLY MAKE A MINOR CONTRIBUTION TO ORGANIC GROWTH

* SPAIN AND FRANCE - WILL ALSO IMPEDE SALES PERFORMANCE

* CONFIRMS ITS MID-TERM SALES GROWTH FORECASTS AND FORECAST FOR NET PROFIT MARGIN

* EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) TO RISE SLIGHTLY OVERALL AT GROUP LEVEL IN 2020

* NET PROFIT MARGIN, ON OTHER HAND, IS LIKELY TO FALL SLIGHTLY IN 2020

* ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LINE WITH MEDIUM-TERM FORECASTS SHOULD THEREFORE BE REALISTIC FOR 2020 AS WELL