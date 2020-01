Jan 29 (Reuters) - Emmi AG:

* GENERATED NET SALES OF CHF 3,494.0 MILLION IN 2019.

* MAINTAINS EARNINGS TARGETS COMMUNICATED IN FEBRUARY 2019 (EBIT OF CHF 215 MILLION TO CHF 220 MILLION AND NET PROFIT MARGIN OF 4.7 % TO 5.2 %)