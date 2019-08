Aug 28 (Reuters) - Emmi AG:

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 93.5 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 1.6 % COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 95 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 72.9 MILLION - AN INCREASE OF 1.1 %

* CONFIRMS ITS EARNINGS TARGETS FOR FULL-YEAR 2019

* H1 NET SALES AT CHF 1.66 BILLION VERSUS CHF 1.68 BILLION YEAR AGO