Aug 29 (Reuters) - Emmi AG:

* H1 GROUP SALES OF CHF 1,674.8 MILLION, UP FROM CHF 1,600.2 MILLION

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 5.1 % FROM CHF 90.4 MILLION TO CHF 95.0 MILLIO

* H1 NET PROFIT ALMOST DOUBLED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 FROM CHF 66.0 MILLION TO CHF 129.0 MILLION

* SALES AND EARNINGS TARGETS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 ARE STILL VALID