June 18 (Reuters) - Emmi AG:

* EMMI INCREASES STAKE IN BRAZILIAN LATICÍNIOS PORTO ALEGRE INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

* STAKE INCREASED FROM 40 % TO 70 %

* COMPANIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE