Nov 27 (Reuters) - Emmi AG:

* EMMI - AS ANNOUNCED IN MAY, JÖRG RIBONI WILL RELINQUISH HIS ROLE AS CFO OF EMMI GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 2019 GENERAL MEETING

* RICARDA DEMARMELS TO SUCCEED JÖRG RIBONI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF EMMI GROUP