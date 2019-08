Aug 30 (Reuters) - EMMI AG:

* STRENGTHENS ITS LATIN AMERICAN BUSINESS: SURLAT AND QUILLAYES TO MERGE

* EMMI, WHICH HOLDS 73.5 % OF SHARES IN KAIKU, WILL HAVE A 37.8 % STAKE IN QUILLAYES SURLAT

* AGREEMENTS HAVE NOW BEEN SIGNED AS OF 29 AUGUST 2019 TO MERGE SURLAT AND QUILLAYES TO FORM NEW COMPANY QUILLAYES SURLAT.

* KAIKU WILL HOLD A MAJORITY STAKE OF 51.5 % IN QUILLAYES SURLAT