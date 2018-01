Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp:

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS SAYS AGREED IN PRINCIPLE TO SELL ITS ST. LOUIS STATIONS KSHE (94.7 FM) & THE POINT (KPNT, 105.7 FM) TO HUBBARD RADIO - SEC FILING

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS - AGREED IN PRINCIPLE TO SELL ITS ST. LOUIS STATIONS KFTK (FM NEWS TALK 97.1 FM) AND NOW (KNOU, 96.3 FM) TO ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP - AGREEMENT TERMS HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED Source text : ( bit.ly/2DMz2Vp ) Further company coverage: