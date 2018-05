May 10 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp:

* EMMIS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR EARNINGS

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP - EMMIS’ RADIO NET REVENUES FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER WERE $28.4 MILLION, DOWN FROM $34.0 MILLION

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: