Feb 24 (Reuters) - Emotra AB:

* RESOLVES RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 8.8 MILLION UNITS

* ISSUE TO GENERATE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 7 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE 0.80 SEK PER UNIT

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: MAR 4-18, 2020

* UNIT CONSISTS OF 2 SHARES AND 2 WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)