BRIEF-Emova Group FY EBITDA Up At 3.3 Million Euros

March 12 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 25.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.9 MILLION WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS MAINTAINED

* NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, THE GROUP EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE ITS SALES BY AND ITS EBITDA

* GROUP IS PLANNING TO LAUNCH IN COMING WEEKS AN INCREASE OF CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.9 MILLION, WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS MAINTAINED

* IN THE UNCERTAIN CONTEXT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND CONTAINMENT MEASURES, THE GROUP WISHES TO REMAIN PRUDENT AND DOES NOT COMMIT TO ANY CURRENT OR POTENTIAL OBJECTIVES

* END-SEPT SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AMOUNTED TO EUR 32 MILLION AND NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 10.4 MILLION (EUR 9.9 MILLION AT END-SEPT 2018) Source text: bit.ly/2wU7E9u Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)