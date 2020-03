BRIEF-Emova Group Launches 2.7 Million Euro Capital Increase

March 31 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT FOR AN AMOUNT OF MAXIMUM EUR 2.7 MLN

* OVERALLOTMENT OPTION WITH POSSIBLE INCREASE TO EUR 3.1 MLN

* TRADING PRICE IS EUR 0.90 PER NEW SHARE, REPRESENTING 2.2% DISCOUNT FROM COMPANY’S SHARE PRICE AT CLOSE OF TRADING ON MARCH 30, 2020

* TRADING PERIOD FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020 TO FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 INCLUDED

* TRADING PERIOD FOR THE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT FROM TUESDAY 7 APRIL 2020 TO WEDNESDAY 22 APRIL INCLUDED

* UP TO 53.78% OF CAPITAL INCREASE TO CLEAN BALANCE SHEETS BY MEANS OF CAPITALISATION OF AN EQUIVALENT AMOUNT DRAWN FROM THE SHAREHOLDER’S CURRENT ACCOUNT

* CAPITAL INCREASE ALSO TO CONTRIBUTE MARGINALLY TO FINANCING OF THE 5-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, UNABLE TO CONFIRM OUTLOOK FOR THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

Source text: [bit.ly/2QXvkR8]

