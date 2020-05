BRIEF-Emova Group Q2 Business Volume down at 26.0 Million Euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Emova Group SA:

* Q2 BUSINESS VOLUME EUR 26.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MAINTAINS THE MAJOR AMBITIONS OF ITS 5-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

* Q2 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS IS HOLDING UP WELL, WITH SLIGHT DECLINE OF €0.2 MILLION VERSUS Q2 LAST YEAR

* STILL TOO EARLY FOR EMOVA GROUP TO COMMIT TO ANNUAL GROWTH TARGETS

* STRENGTHENED CASH POSITION THANKS TO SUCCESS OF CAPITAL INCREASE WITH MAINTENANCE OF DPS INITIATED IN APRIL

* HAS ALSO BENEFITED FROM STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN (PGE) OF € 5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/3fN2ii0 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)