BRIEF-EMOVA Group Unable To Confirm 2019/2020 Targets Due To Coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - EMOVA GROUP SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY UPDATES AND CONSEQUENCES ON CORONAVIRUS

* FOR PAST TWO WEEKS, IN ANTICIPATION OF STORE CLOSING MEASURES, ASKED ITS BRANCHES AND FRANCHISES TO LIMIT THEIR ORDERS FOR FLOWERS AND POSTPONED COMMERCIAL AND COMMUNICATION OPERATIONS

* SINCE TUESDAY 17 MARCH 2020, ALL 300 POINTS OF SALE IN FRANCE HAVE BEEN CLOSED

* IN FIRST HALF OF MARCH 9 STORES IN ITALY AND 9 STORES IN SPAIN ALSO CLOSED

* TO REDUCE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF RESTRICTIVE MEASURES, INTENDS TO USE ALL RESOURCES AT ITS DISPOSAL FOR BENEFIT OF GROUP AND ITS FRANCHISES

* FRENCH EMPLOYEES AT HEAD OFFICE AND IN BRANCHES WERE PLACED ON SHORT-TIME WORKING

* WILL APPLY FOR AID MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY GOVERNMENT

* DECIDED NOT TO INVOICE FRANCHISES FOR FEES CORRESPONDING TO MONTHS OF FEBRUARY AND MARCH, AS WELL AS PURCHASES OF FLOWERS AT END OF FEBRUARY AND MARCH

* NOT IN A POSITION TO CONFIRM ITS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020, NAMELY GROWTH IN SALES AND EBITDA

* MAJOR AMBITIONS OF ITS 5-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN ARE MAINTAINED

* DEPLOYMENT OF STRATEGIC PLAN IS MOMENTARILY POSTPONED DURING THE CURRENT CRISIS

* WHEN STORE CLOSURE MEASURES ARE LIFTED INTENDS TO ANTICIPATE IN RESUMPTION OF FLOWER ORDERS AND BE RESPONSIVE TO OFFER CUSTOMERS SERVICE AND QUALITY PRODUCTS

* AT REOPENING WILL GIVE PRIORITY TO COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS ON FLOWERS COMING FROM FRENCH PRODUCERS

Source text: bit.ly/3446VyP

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)