Jan 16 (Reuters) - Emperor Capital Group Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH, AMONG OTHERS, ULFERTS INTERNATIONAL FOR UNDERWRITING OF ULFERTS INTERNATIONAL​ OFFER SHARES

* UNIT'S ‍MAXIMUM UNDERWRITING COMMITMENT HK$110.36 MILLION; UNIT EXPECTED TO GET UP TO HK$3.31 MILLION COMMISSION FROM ULFERTS INTERNATIONAL​