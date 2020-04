BRIEF-Emperor Energy Responds To Impacts Of Covid-19 Crisis

April 1 (Reuters) - Emperor Energy Ltd:

* RESPONDING TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR POSTPONED

* CONTINUING SEARCH FOR AN EXPLORATION PARTNER FOR JUDITH GAS FIELD IN VIC/P47

* COMPANY IS PREPARING TO COMPLETE A SMALL CAPITAL RAISE IN ORDER TO MEET BUDGET COST PROJECTIONS FOR COMING THREE MONTHS

* WORKING WITH APA; MOVING TOWARDS COMMENCEMENT OF PRE-FRONT END ENGINEERING & DESIGN OF NECESSARY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR JUDITH GAS FIELD

* REVIEWED BUDGET AND REDUCED COSTS ACROSS BUSINESS