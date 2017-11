Nov 22 (Reuters) - Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd :

* ‍HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$118.6 million versus HK$105.1 million

* HY ‍revenue HK$702.1 million versus HK$784.5 million

* Proposed ‍interim dividend of HK$0.026 per share ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: