March 14 (Reuters) - Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd :

* FY‍ REVENUE HK$3,642 MILLION, UP 11.9%​

* FY ‍TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE HK$204.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$101.1 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.58 CENT PER SHARE​