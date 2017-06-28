FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd

* Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.18

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Sobeys' same-store sales excluding fuel decreased 1.6 percent

* Empire Company Ltd - Planned fiscal 2018 capital expenditures set at $350 million

* Qtrly sales $5,798.9 million versus. $6,283.2 million

* Empire Company Ltd - Board announced an increase in Empire's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share

* Q4 revenue view C$5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Empire Company Ltd - Announced an increase in co's annual dividend per share, paid quarterly, from $0.41 per share to $0.42 per share

* Empire Company - Expects to incur approximately $200 million in one-time costs in first half of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

