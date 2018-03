BRIEF-Empire Company Q3 Earnings Per Share C$0.21

March 14 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd:

* EMPIRE COMPANY REPORTS IMPROVED FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.21

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO INCUR INCREASED LABOUR COSTS IN FISCAL 2018

* ESTIMATES UNMITIGATED FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES IN ONTARIO AND ALBERTA COULD BE UP TO $25 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* ESTIMATES UNMITIGATED FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES IN ONTARIO AND ALBERTA COULD BE UP TO $70 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019

* ‍PROJECT SUNRISE TRANSFORMATION ON TRACK​

* OTHER INCREMENTAL IMPACTS OF BILL 148, INCLUDING WAGE PARITY, COULD INCREASE POTENTIAL IMPACT BY UP TO $20 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019.

* QTRLY SALES $6,029.2 MILLION VERSUS $5,889.8 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW C$5.98 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S