Nov 8 (Reuters) - Empire East Land Holdings Inc

* Qtrly total revenues 1.34 billion pesos versus 1.37 billion pesos ‍​

* Qtrly net profit attributable 149.8 million pesos versus 162.6 million pesos‍​

* For 2017, projected capital expenditures (construction and development) is about 5.0 billion pesos‍​