BRIEF-Empire Life announces $200 mln offering of 3.664% subordinated debentures
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 9:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Empire Life announces $200 mln offering of 3.664% subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Empire Life Insurance Co

* Empire Life announces $200 million offering of 3.664% subordinated debentures

* Empire Life Insurance Co says ‍debentures will mature on March 15, 2028​

* Empire Life Insurance - To issue in Canada, by private placement, $200 million subordinated unsecured 3.664% fixed/floating debentures due March 15, 2028​

* Empire Life Insurance - Net proceeds will be used for regulatory capital, general corporate purposes, which may include redemption of outstanding debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
