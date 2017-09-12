BRIEF-Empire Life announces $200 mln offering of 3.664% subordinated debentures

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Empire Life Insurance Co

* Empire Life Insurance - To issue in Canada, by private placement, $200 million subordinated unsecured 3.664% fixed/floating debentures due March 15, 2028​

* Empire Life Insurance - Net proceeds will be used for regulatory capital, general corporate purposes, which may include redemption of outstanding debt