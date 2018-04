April 25 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MILLION, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR - SEC FILING