July 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.66

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:

* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 net written premiums of $183.0 million, a decrease year-over-year related to a decline in final audit premium

* Employers qtrly gross written premiums of $184.5 million decreased $6.1 million due to a decline of $6.2 million in final audit premium compared with q2 of 2016

* Employers holdings inc - qtrly adjusted book value per share of $30.17

* Qtrly gaap book value per share of $27.74; qtrly book value per share of $32.95

* Employers holdings inc - board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

