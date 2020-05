BRIEF-Empresaria Group Says Co In Early Stages Of Refinancing 15 Mln Stg RC Facility

May 26 (Reuters) - Empresaria Group PLC:

* EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC - HAD A STRONG START TO YEAR DELIVERING YEAR ON YEAR OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IN EACH OF FIRST THREE MONTHS

* EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC - GROUP REMAINED PROFITABLE IN APRIL, DESPITE NET FEE INCOME BEING DOWN 30% AGAINST PRIOR YEAR

* EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC - AT 30 APRIL 2020 ADJUSTED NET DEBT WAS £11.9M (31 DECEMBER - £19.1M)

* EMPRESARIA - REMAINS IN TALKS WITH PRINCIPAL BANKERS AND IS IN EARLY STAGES OF REFINANCING ITS £15M RCF FACILITY, WHICH EXPIRES IN JUNE 2021